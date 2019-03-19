File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Dipping her fingers into the High Court Chambers floor fund - money earmarked for things such as crockery and tea - did not have a good ending for a Pretoria advocate. While two judges from the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, suspended her from practising for 18 months more than two years ago, Margaret van Zyl has now been ousted from the profession by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Five judges of the SCA felt that the high court was too lenient on Van Zyl and ordered that her name be removed from the roll of advocates.

The judges felt that she was not only “the thief of monies of colleagues”, but forged bank statements regarding the tea fund. “We would be remiss in letting the respondent loose on the unsuspecting public,” the judges said.

About R6000, collected from advocates at the High Court Chambers on Madiba Street for making their tea breaks enjoyable, went missing. Van Zyl said she had had personal problems at the time, but paid back the money.

But this was too little too late for the SCA judges, who said an advocate could not be dishonest.

The Pretoria Society of Advocates initially turned to the high court to have her name removed from the roll. The judges, however, took into consideration that she did pay back the money.

But the SCA felt the high court was too lenient and said her conduct involved acts of calculated dishonesty and was indicative of a serious character defect, rather than a moral lapse.

During 2010 Van Zyl was jointly placed in charge of the floor fund, into which advocates contributed R100 a month towards kitchen expenses.

One month they were asked to contribute R300 for new cups and other equipment.

This was done at the suggestion of Van Zyl, who deposited the R6000 collected from the then 20 advocates into her personal credit card account, saying she was going to do the buying.

She also kept the bank card related to the fund as she had to do the day-to-day buying.

Advocate Michiel du Preez, who co-managed the fund with her, at one stage asked for the card because he had to pay a contractor to fix the refrigerator door.

Once she told him it was at home and another time said she had forgotten to bring it. After repeated messages she still failed to produce the card.

The advocates meanwhile wondered where their promised new crockery was. She claimed she bought new cups and jugs for the kitchen, but took them back to the supplier.

Du Preez eventually asked her to hand over the floor fund files, which she never did.

She instead left the building.

Du Preez discovered that a total of R6850 had been withdrawn from the account.

Van Zyl told the court while she “offered her humblest apology” for what she did, she still insisted that there was no dishonesty on her part as she paid back the money.

The SCA said it failed to understand how the payment amounted to remorse as the high court had found.

