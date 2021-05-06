Scam artists use eThekwini councillor Mduduzi Nkosi’s details to dupe job seekers

DURBAN - BE WARNED of scammers using an eThekwini councillor’s mobile number to dupe desperate job seekers to part with cash in exchange for employment opportunities.

This was the alert issued by the City after executive committee councillor Mdu Nkosi’s cellphone number was Sim-swapped without his knowledge.

About R300 worth of airtime had also been lost along with the number, Nkosi told The Mercury on Thursday.

“I was in a meeting and not paying much attention to my phone other than the engagements we were involved in, but I remember seeing a message that indicated the cell phone service provider recognises my request to do a Sim swap, but I did not make much out of it,” said Nkosi.

“I have learned that there are now people going about using my name and contacting people who know the number as being mine. They ask unsuspecting citizens to deposit cash in exchange for job provision,” he said, adding he was lucky that there had been no unauthorised transaction on his banking account.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the matter had been reported to the SAPS and was being investigated.

“Councillor Mduduzi Nkosi is not involved in the scam. The criminals managed to Sim swap his cellphone number. As soon as he was alerted, he called the network and went to the police to open a case.

“We ask that all individuals who have fallen prey to these scammers report the matter urgently. In addition to Councillor Nkosi's number, the scammers are known to also use another 072 034 8783 number to make calls.

“(The City) reiterates that municipal jobs are not for sale. The municipality would not ask those seeking employment to pay for any job. The municipality follows a fair and transparent recruitment process. All job opportunities are advertised on the official website through the City’s online application system on www.durban.gov.za.

“Jobs are also advertised every fortnight in the Metro Ezasegagasini newspaper, a municipal publication and in some local newspapers. Those seeking employment are encouraged to apply through these reliable mediums.

“The public is also urged to report anyone, even municipal officials, who approach them with offers of jobs for sale. Please report them to the Municipality’s City Integrity and Investigations Unit on 080 020 2020 or the South African Police Services on 10111,” said Mayisela.

THE MERCURY