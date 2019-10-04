About five IFP councillors at Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality put in requests for protection in the past week, with many more already waiting for their threat assessment levels to be conducted to find out whether they qualified.
A significant number of ward councillors have already received protection, paid for by the municipality.
Politicians were nervous following the murder of IFP councillor Mthandeni Majola weeks ago, and the assassination attempts on Mbuzeni Mkhize and Al Jama-ah Party councillor Kabelo Nthekiso recently.
Nthekiso, 22, was confronted by unknown gunmen while on his way to a special council meeting in Wembezi. On his Facebook page he posted, “I wish to confirm that I am 100% fine and safe following the shooting in the morning.”