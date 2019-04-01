Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - More than 300 scholar patrols have been made official employees of the metro police. This comes after months of planning and a presentation made to the city manager by the head of metro police, Steve Middleton.

Middleton said that, for several years, the current grouping of scholar patrols had been employed on a part-time basis. However, as of today, they will be permanently employed by metro police.

“Currently we have just over 300 scholar patrols deployed at a number of schools throughout the municipality. They work the morning shift and another shift in the afternoon,” he said.

Middleton said the decision to permanently deploy the scholar patrols was made by municipal manager Sipho Nzuza.

“The scholar patrols will report to operations via a first line supervisor, who will ensure that they are on duty at their respective schools,” he said.

Middleton said they are hoping to meet with the provincial Department of Transport to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see additional scholar patrols being deployed to more schools.

“The MoU will ensure that all schools from all parts of the city are given a scholar patrol,” he said.

Vee Gani of the KwaZulu-Natal Parents’ Association said they welcomed the initiative.

“This is a good sign as a number of pupils have been victims of reckless and negligent driving and hit-and-run incidents outside schools. It can be quite chaotic outside schools as the pupils often come out of the school at the same time. This is a very good development, particularly at primary schools,” he said.

Gani said the scholar patrols will also be able to direct traffic to deal with congestion outside schools.

Provincial transport department spokesperson, Mluleki Mtungwa, said they welcomed the initiative.

“Any effort to save lives is welcome. We are looking forward to working with the eThekwini Municipality and all other municipalities that adopt a similar programme. This goes a long way in strengthening road safety. This will also ensure that KZN becomes one of the leading provinces in road safety,” Mtungwa said.

The Mercury