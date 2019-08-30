A report by Corruption Watch has shone the spotlight on an increase in corruption at schools. Picture: Pixabay

Durban - EMPLOYMENT irregularities, embezzlement of funds, theft of resources and jobs-for-pals scandals were some of the prevalent problems in the country’s schooling system. This is according to a report by Corruption Watch that has shed some light on issues of corruption within the school sector.

According to the 2019 Analysis of Corruption Trends report, more than 8% of the corruption complaints that they received nationally were to do with the abuse of pupils’ right to education.

However, according to the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, it faced its fair share of corruption cases and was dealing decisively with those who acted outside the law.

“The most commonly alleged forms of corruption were embezzlement of funds, theft of resources, and employment irregularities, which counted for 30.6% and 15.9% respectively,” the report noted.

“The embezzlement of funds and theft of resources highlighted elaborate schemes devised by some school officials.

“Corruption was often at the hands of principals, school officials and school governing body members who deploy elaborate schemes to steal funds and divert resources that are intended to enhance pupils’ education. This constitutes a violation of human rights at the most fundamental level,” said Corruption Watch executive director, David Lewis.

The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) said corruption in schools was not uncommon, nor was it a new phenomenon. Naptosa’s Thirona Moodley said it was disappointing that individuals in power were often the perpetrators of corruption.

“We view very seriously the corruption that is associated with the appointment of posts. It’s not uncommon to have a price put on a post.

“We value quality education in all our schools, and this can only happen if competent people are appointed as educators and managers, including principals. However, some have seen this as an opportunity to make money and we see people being appointed who lack capacity,” she said.

Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that in the event that an allegation was brought to their attention, they would conduct an investigation.

“We’ve even opened criminal cases against some who were found to have broken the law. Depending on the seriousness of the crime, the person will either be suspended or dismissed,” he said.

At a national level, education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said schools were managed at district and provincial level, and the challenges were dealt with accordingly.

“School governing bodies have a responsibility to ensure that school funds are used properly. We require schools to be audited so that accountability can be implemented.

“However, we find that sometimes those required to safeguard funds are the very people involved in embezzlement.”

Governors’ Alliance secretary, Cathy Callaghan, said corruption was difficult to control, adding that very often decisions did not take place at the level of the governing body.

“Sometimes you find that an SGB will make a recommendation for a post, but it can be overridden by the department, so it’s not always the fault of the SGB,” she said.

The Mercury