Mncedisi Ntuli and Thandazani Majola were killed during an attack at a school in Hammarsdale. A third guard is still in hospital. Pictures: Supplied

Durban - THE brutal attack on three school security guards that left two dead and one in a critical condition in hospital has left the Hammarsdale community reeling in shock. The attack, which took place on Wednesday night at Ukusa Secondary school in Hammarsdale, has left the close-knit community fearing for their lives.

It is believed the suspects were after newly acquired state-of-the-art computer equipment.

It is reported that the guards were forced to open the strong room, and when they refused they were dragged into a classroom where they were severely assaulted.

The dead guards were Mncedisi Ntuli, 29, who had just been employed at the school, and his colleague Thandazani Majola, 46, who had been at the school for three years.

Aaron Cele, a school governing body (SGB) member, said the discovery of the bodies had been a “horrific” experience. He said the school needed security guards because of several incidents of theft.

He said it was the first time that such an incident had happened since his involvement with the school as SGB chairman. Mlondi Dlamini of MI Trading security company said they were shocked by the incident.

“People must understand that the school does not just belong to the Department of Education, but also to the community. The community must play its role in fighting crime at schools,” said Dlamini.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident, saying the police had received a complaint of a double murder at a school in Mpumalanga.

“On arrival at the scene, they found two security guards with assault wounds to the head, and a crowbar was found next to them,” said Zwane.

The chairman of the education portfolio committee, Jomo Sibiya, described the attack as shocking, saying the community needed to take the lead in fighting crime.

“Previously, the issue has been that schools that are without security guards are under threat, but it is clear that these criminals are targeting security guards,” he said.

Security expert Shaheen Suleiman of Magma Security said security guards in such postings were often left vulnerable to attacks because they had no back-up plan.

“You must always have a back-up plan - for instance a panic button. If the security guard sees people coming, they should be able to press the button and call for help. A lot of times people just put a security guard there alone,” said Suleiman.

The Mercury