School nutrition food theft: 1 million pupils could go hungry

Durban - Close to a million pupils in Kwa­Zulu-Natal who rely on the school nutrition programme could go hungry when schools reopen next month, after food supplies were stolen by thieves who broke into hundreds of schools across the province during the lockdown. Yesterday, teacher and student organisations and NGOs said they were concerned about the impact of the thefts on the programme. An estimated 230 schools have been vandalised, broken into, looted and burnt in KZN since March. Nationally, more than 962 schools have been vandalised, according to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. “Provinces also reported that foodstuffs meant for the school nutrition programme were stolen. The uMlazi District in KZN was the hardest hit, with 41 schools affected. This is shocking and disturbing,” Motshekga said in a statement. National Teachers Union (Natu) president Allen Thompson said he was concerned as there had been no discussion with the department on replacing all that had been stolen, including food.

“We are talking about a million children who rely on school nutrition who could go hungry,” he said.

He added that the department could face a further financial burden from schools that had not been vandalised.

“Remember that some suppliers had bought perishable food like potatoes and other fresh produce that is now spoilt and cannot be consumed.”

SA Democratic Teachers Union provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said that the theft of food meant for the nutrition programme was concerning.

“The amount of food stolen has not been quantified.

“The department is required to do that and to ensure the necessary interventions are made so that when schools reopen, the nutrition programme can resume,” said Caluza.

National Professional Teachers Organi sation of SA’s Thirona Moodley said: “It’s unfortunate that some of the stolen items may never be replaced due to funding constraints. The biggest victims are the pupils.

“The Department of Education must ensure that the school nutrition programme is ready to operate from the day schools open.

“For many children, this is the only meal they have for the day,” she said.

Congress of SA Students national spokesperson Zithulele Ndlela condemned the theft.

“We need to have security companies looking after school property. We also need to have a clear programme in managing the food and how it is stored,” said Ndlela.

Section 27 spokesperson, Julia Chaskalson, said 9 million pupils across the country benefited from the school nutrition programme.

She said the Department of Education should use ring-fenced funds, in the form of the conditional grants for national school nutrition programmes to replenish its stocks and ensure pupils were not going hungry.

“Education cannot continue, and schools cannot reopen, if pupils are hungry. The department has stated that officials from the sector will be going back to work this week to prepare schools to be reopened.

“During this time, then, it’s critical that they conduct an audit of the schools affected by food theft, and find service providers to replenish their stocks.

“We are urging the department to replenish stocks meant for the nutrition programme, and to reinstate the feeding scheme in a phased manner, even for pupils who are not returning to school,” she said.

