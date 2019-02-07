File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The principal and three staff members of Bongimfundo Primary School in Darnall, northern KwaZulu-Natal, were robbed at gunpoint on Monday. Chairperson of the school governing body Dumisani Mthembu said the principal, Pitamber Ramgathi, an administration clerk and two student teachers were robbed by two suspects in the office of the farm school.

He said, as usual, they had been collecting transport money for children’s bus tickets.

“The principal left the three staff (members) in the office and went to teach in a classroom opposite the office. While teaching, he noticed two men at the office,” said Mthembu.

Ramgathi approached the men and asked if they needed any help.

“One guy said he was selling tracksuits and when the principal asked which company he was from, the man took out a gun and asked for money,” he said.

According to Mthembu, the robbers pushed everyone to the back of the office, demanding that they put all the money into two plastic bags.

“When the principal tried to question the men he was assaulted,” said Mthembu.

He said although there were laptops, tablets and cellphones, all the armed robbers wanted was cash.

“They also searched the principal’s desk drawer and his bag before they made everyone sit on the floor with their heads facing down.”

Mthembu said the men turned around, walked out and warned them to stay inside.

He said there were children outside, some sitting right outside the door.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said it was a societal issue because the “perpetrators come from the community”.

“These schools will not be safe if the community do not want them to be safe,” Mthethwa said.

He said these schools did not belong to the department of education only, but also to the community. “They need to make sure that they take care of the school and protect it because it is their kids who benefit.”

Mthethwa added that there were more than 6000 schools in KZN and the department did not have enough money to put adequate security measures in every school.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a case of robbery had been opened at KwaDukuza police station.

-THE MERCURY