Durban - Safe school transport was raised as an issue needing urgent attention after 72 school pupils were injured yesterday in a bus crash in the southern Drakens­berg. Two pupils were critically injured after the school bus in which they were travelling overturned on Centacow Road, near Underberg. The other children sustained minor to moderate injuries.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the patients were transported to St Apollinaris hospital, near the scene of the accident.

“The children were treated for their injuries, and the critically injured were provided with advanced life support interventions,” he said.

Transport Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said an investigation into the cause of the crash would be conducted.

“What is even more disturbing is the fact that the bus was overloaded. As the department, we have people who monitor all the vehicles providing pupil transport. The monitoring will be strengthened,” he said.

“Compliance shall not be compromised. An investigation has started and the team will be reporting in a few days on the preliminary report.”

Parliament’s committees on education urged authorities to thoroughly investigate the crash.

The chairpersons of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces’ committees on education expressed concern about pupil transport.

“School transport, either private or provided by authorities, should be safe and secure. This is horrific.

“Parents send their children to school in the morning and expect them to arrive there safely. We urge the authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly,” said Bongiwe Mbingo- Gigaba, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on education.

The chairperson of the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture, Mamagase Nchabeleng, said that the need to find solutions to the challenges associated with pupil transport remained high on the committee’s agenda, especially in rural areas where dangerous terrain was a major concern.

KZN Department of Basic Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said: “We sympathise with the injured. The safety of pupils is a big concern for us, and we don’t take this lightly.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane yesterday said a case of reckless and negligent driving had been opened at the Creighton police station for investigation.

