DURBAN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has warned that no child should be excluded from school because of a lack of proper documents, irrespective of the child’s nationality. Motshekga recently wrote to the African Diaspora Forum, assuring the organisation, which deals with issues affecting foreigners living in South Africa, that foreign children have a right to schooling.

The organisation had raised complaints that many foreign children, who did not have documentation, were being excluded from schools. And those allowed to study were not getting their progress reports at the end of each term.

The issue of undocumented children has previously been a concern for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, which said this negatively affected its budgeting processes as children without documents were not funded.

Many children, especially in northern parts of the province such as uMkhanyakude, beyond Mkuze, and areas bordering other countries, had no IDs or birth certificates.

In the letter to the forum, the minister said her department was putting measures in place to ensure that no pupil without proper documents was refused admission to a public school.

She said the admission policy empowered a school to admit a pupil who was unable to submit a birth certificate, conditionally until a copy could be obtained from the Department of Home Affairs.

She said if a parent was unable to produce the required documentation within the prescribed period, “the position of the department in this instance has always been that no pupil should be removed from such a public school but rather should be assisted to obtain all the required documentation.”

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department was preparing a circular which would be sent to all schools to promote awareness of the issue. He said parents should address the issue and not let it disadvantage the child.

“At the end of the day, every child, every person has to be issued with an ID, so parents have a duty to ensure that they provide the necessary documentation that will ensure the children are not disadvantaged.”

Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, chairperson of the African Diaspora Forum, said its offices had received a number of complaints from KwaZulu-Natal.

He said the stance of the Department of Basic Education would go a long way towards resolving the matter, but the big challenge would remain implementation.

Muzi Mahlambi, Department of Education spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, said it did not remove children without documents from schools and parents were given reasonable time frames to provide the documents.

“The documents are important as they affect everything about the school. They address the issue of funding. When we say we have so many children, we need to be able to back that with documents,” he said.

