Schools vandalised during the lockdown may not open when schooling resumes

Durban - Schools vandalised during the lockdown are in danger of not opening when schooling resumes. Education experts, teacher unions and education committee members said the department would need to move quickly to address classroom shortages in order to prevent the academic year from being further compromised. The provincial department held a crisis meeting yesterday to discuss vandalism perpetrated against school infrastructure, and acknowledged that this could have a negative impact on its recovery plan. A detailed plan for the recovery was expected to be tabled before members of the education portfolio committee next week. The number of schools vandalised in the province increased from 34 more than a week ago, to 205 yesterday. Nationally, about 400 schools had been vandalised. It was projected that the schools would open in the first week of May, depending on whether the lockdown was lifted. The reopening was expected to be phased in, with Grade 12s and Grade 7s being the first to return to class.

The department said on Tuesday seven suspects had been arrested on Sunday in connection with school break-ins after they were found with material that had been stolen from various schools.

Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said all affected schools were being profiled by the police, and they were hopeful that more arrests would be made. He warned communities against buying stolen school supplies.

“The people that have been caught will tell us where they sold these goods, and the people who bought them will end up in trouble.

“At the moment we have not calculated how much it will cost the department to fix the damage to schools,” he said. The vandalism, said Mahlambi, happened even at schools where there was security in place.

He said the department would need millions of rand it did not have in order to fix the damage.

“That money will have to be sourced from other projects, which delays those projects.

“The thieves would break in through windows, doors and even roofs, causing damage to infrastructure that will need to be repaired before the pupils can be allowed back in school. For instance, in a school where an electricity cable had been stolen, that would need to be repaired before pupils could move back into that school.

“The school nutrition programme is affected; we have to buy new pots and stoves,” he said.

Mahlambi said while they anticipated that the damage could impact on their recovery plan, they believed it would not delay the reopening of schools.

Education portfolio committee chairperson Jomo Sibiya described the vandalism as disgusting, and urged community members to report the thieves.

“This is pure sabotage. We urge that people caught doing this should not be granted bail, and should be given longer sentences.”

He said the vandalism looked to be the work of a syndicate.

Portfolio committee member Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa said she was concerned that the schools may not be able to reopen on time.

“The department cannot run to fix the schools, as there is no budget; there are schools damaged during floods in 2018 that are still waiting to be fixed. We understand that mobile classes will be provided for the schools that have Grade 12s,” she said.

National Teachers Union President Allen Thompson said the damage done was extensive.

“There is a lot of vandalism that happened.

“In some cases, computers were stolen and would take more than a month to procure,” he said.

Education expert Professor Labby Ramrathan, from the School of Education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said the department would need to move very quickly to build temporary classrooms to accommodate displaced pupils as soon as the regulations for the lockdown were eased.

He said in order to curb crime, “elders in the community need to lead this process and identify and hand over these criminals to the authorities”.

