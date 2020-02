SCOPA chair slams Parly outbursts as 'a disgraceful low' for country









EFF leader Julius Malema accussed President Cyril Ramaphosa of Gender Based Violence during the SONA debate. Malema had been accused of abusing his wife by ANC MP Jacob Boy Mamabolo. Pictures: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - The spectacle that played out in Parliament on Tuesday with the hurling of insults and disregard for victims of gender-based violence, has been described as a disgraceful “low” for our country. Ex-MP Themba Godi, who was the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, said voters should stop voting for parties that led through anarchy. He said that over the past five years anarchy had been increasing and was condoned, even cheered by some, because at the time it served a particular purpose. “It’s all about who shouts the most and who insults the most,” he said. He said it was not a reflection of South African society.

“There are countries where parliamentarians come to blows. But what happens in the Ukraine cannot be what happens here in South Africa. We generally shun anarchy.

“Also, to mention women who have allegedly been victims of abuse in a setting that has nothing to do with them is itself abuse of those women,” he said.

He said for Parliament to regain its purpose, it needed to emulate the country’s past leaders, like Robert Sobukwe and Oliver Tambo.

“We were led by men of ideas. Communities need to shun the parties that lead through chaos. As long as these parties continue to believe there is currency in that behaviour, they will continue,” he said.

This view was shared by political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu, who said the anarchy had been allowed to rule for too long and would be difficult to eliminate.

“Parliament needs to look at the rules that govern the Joint Sitting of Parliament and the National Council of Provinces. For instance, if the Speaker has made a ruling, anyone who defies that ruling should face consequences. They could have salary deductions and/or not get paid that month. The reputation of our Parliament is at stake and the people who are supposed to protect it are the ones doing this,” he said.

Another analyst, Protas Madlala, said the debates in Parliament had become personal, and he feared the situation was likely to get worse.

“It’s not about the country, which is in a dire state. The most unfortunate part is that it seems our leaders do not recognise the terrible state of the country, and there seems to be no urgency to address the unemployment and lack of economic growth,” he said.

The Mercury