Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad, said they would continue to roll out planned and unplanned roadblocks during the festive season.
He said they had also held a number of stop-and-search operations which had led to hundreds of litres of alcohol being confiscated.
“We have also confiscated a number of beverage carts from vendors on the beachfront after they were found to have been selling alcohol on the beach. We have also encountered some unruly behaviour from taxi drivers.
“On the positive side, there are lots of people making use of the park-and-ride services, so it’s proven to have worked for us,” he said.
Sewpersad added that a man who allegedly assaulted a Durban Solid Waste worker last week had been arrested.