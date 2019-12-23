Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda with senior Metro Police officials at a roadblock Picture: Supplied
Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda with senior Metro Police officials at a roadblock Picture: Supplied
Durban - At least 72 people have been arrested for drunken driving in roadblocks throughout the city at the weekend.

Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad, said they would continue to roll out planned and unplanned roadblocks during the festive season.

He said they had also held a number of stop-and-search operations which had led to hundreds of litres of alcohol being confiscated.


“We have also confiscated a number of beverage carts from vendors on the beachfront after they were found to have been selling alcohol on the beach. We have also encountered some unruly behaviour from taxi drivers.


“On the positive side, there are lots of people making use of the park-and-ride services, so it’s proven to have worked for us,” he said.

Sewpersad added that a man who allegedly assaulted a Durban Solid Waste worker last week had been arrested.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Blue Lagoon, in which the official - who was on duty cleaning the area - was physically assaulted and had his vehicle keys taken away as he tried to get back into his vehicle.

Metro Police gave chase but were unable to apprehend the person.

Sewpersad said the man was arrested on Friday, and has been charged with common assault and theft.

Meanwhile, t here was carnage on the province’s roads over the weekend, with nine people killed and many injured in crashes.

On Saturday, seven people were killed when a taxi crashed on the R56 between Ixopo and Umzimkhulu.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “Six people, including a driver and two children aged 7, were pronounced dead at the scene. A female died on the way to hospital,” said Mbele.

She said Ixopo police were investigating cases of culpable homicide.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli said preliminary investigations showed that the driver of the taxi lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a river, at Ncalu Bridge, near Umzimkhulu. The vehicle was travelling from Johannesburg to Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape. Ntuli said attempts were being made to contact the families of the deceased.

“We send our sincere condolences to families, friends and relatives of those killed in this horrific crash. It’s very concerning that since December1, more than 135 people have died on our provincial roads.

“Highly visible law enforcement operations have been intensified on all major routes, with the focus being on drunken driving, speeding, overloading, unroadworthy vehicles, driving without licences, and reckless and negligent driving,” said Ntuli.

In another crash on Saturday, two boys, aged about 5 and 10, were killed and several people injured when two vehicles allegedly collided. Mbele said this happened on Caversham Road in Pinetown.

“Two children, aged 6 and 9, were pronounced dead at the scene. Other passengers were taken to hospital for medical attention,” said Mbele.

She said cases of culpable homicide were opened at Pinetown police station for investigation.

The Mercury