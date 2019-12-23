Scores arrested in citywide roadblocks









Durban - At least 72 people have been arrested for drunken driving in roadblocks throughout the city at the weekend. Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad, said they would continue to roll out planned and unplanned roadblocks during the festive season. He said they had also held a number of stop-and-search operations which had led to hundreds of litres of alcohol being confiscated.

“We have also confiscated a number of beverage carts from vendors on the beachfront after they were found to have been selling alcohol on the beach. We have also encountered some unruly behaviour from taxi drivers.

“On the positive side, there are lots of people making use of the park-and-ride services, so it’s proven to have worked for us,” he said. Sewpersad added that a man who allegedly assaulted a Durban Solid Waste worker last week had been arrested.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Blue Lagoon, in which the official - who was on duty cleaning the area - was physically assaulted and had his vehicle keys taken away as he tried to get back into his vehicle.

Metro Police gave chase but were unable to apprehend the person.

Sewpersad said the man was arrested on Friday, and has been charged with common assault and theft.

Meanwhile, t here was carnage on the province’s roads over the weekend, with nine people killed and many injured in crashes.