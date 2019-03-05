Buildings that are in a state of decay such as this one have become a common feature in the KwaZulu-Natal capital, while uncollected rubbish (below) line the streets. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Scottsville residents in Pietermaritzburg are calling for strict enforcement of city by-laws, saying the suburb is being overrun by illegal boarding houses accommodating university ­students. Unscrupulous landlords, they said, were illegally converting homes into boarding houses to exploit the housing needs of students, mainly from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Peter Green, chair of the Scottsville Ratepayers’ Association, said last year they had reported about 23 illegal boarding houses.

“Since the beginning of this year, there are already about five new boarding houses accommodating about 12 students each,” said Green.

He said landlords who were converting their homes into boarding houses were motivated by the opportunity to make additional income as they can charge more than R2500 a month per student.

“Scottsville is a university suburb, it has always been, and we understand the plight of students. But the behaviour of landlords is concerning.

“We estimate UKZN PMB campus has about 13 000 students and about 2600 accommodation spaces inside the university. Thousands of students, who mainly come from the rural areas, need accommodation,” said Green.

He said many of the landlords did not live on site, making the boarding houses unsafe for students.

Green said life was also difficult for residents because a large presence of students also brought other social challenges - like all-night parties.

“We have raised the matter with the Msunduzi council, and it has done nothing about it. We are between a rock and a hard place,” Green said.

Acting Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Ngcobo confirmed the issue had been raised by residents. She said many people who purchased property in the Scottsville area and surrounding suburbs did not buy it with the intention to use it for its intended purpose - mainly in terms of the Msunduzi Land Use Scheme - for single-family residences.

She said the municipality had a policy that regulated how such accommodation (boarding) should be operated, including the number of people that may be housed per room.

Normah Zondo, acting executive director for corporate relations at UKZN, said the university received approximately 25 000 requests for student accommodation each year.

“To accommodate our students, the university has to make use of available private accommodation in and around our campuses. Private accommodation service providers register and are vetted by the university,” Zondo said.

“The university is aware that some students choose to contract privately with landlords, yet we remain resolute in identifying suitable accommodation buildings in which to accommodate our students,” she said.”

