Scouts, guides programmes may be revived at schools









Kwazi Mshengu Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG, AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA Durban - In a bid to bring back discipline in schools, the Department of Education has decided to reintroduce boy scouts and girl guides programmes. KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he liked the discipline demonstrated by boy scouts and girl guides and would like to see a version of this brought back to schools. He said he thought of the programme while engaging with members of the SANDF Air Force last week. The Air Force held a two-week camp for “young falcons” in Ulundi this month for pupils from grades 8 to 10. More than 700 pupils attended. The main aim of the camp was to enlighten the pupils on career opportunities available in the aviation industry and the air force.

The programme consisted of lectures on flights, the history of military aviation, drill lessons and a visit to a commercial airport to expose the pupils to the commercial side of flying.

“With all the issues of violence, ill discipline and drugs that we are faced with, that culture and discipline that I saw there is something that I would like to see in schools,” said Mshengu.

He said the schools used to have the Boy Scouts and Girl Guides programmes, but that had been abused for political propaganda purposes.

“I would like to see a purified version. This means that it will not be promoting any ideology of any political party, it will just be about promoting a culture of discipline in schools.

“One of the codes of the Boy Scouts is ‘leave places better than you found them’, and that is what we want from our pupils, that they should leave the schools in better condition than they found them,” he said.

Mshengu said the camp with the Air Force was the second such workshop this year. The first one was held in June with Grade 12 pupils.

“Pupils must know which subjects to pursue in order to get into different careers. We have a problem of schools that eliminate difficult streams like science because they are trying to increase the pass rate. That is depriving the country of the opportunity to develop skills that are needed by the economy,” he said.

Vee Gani of the KZN Parents Association said any attempt to divert children’s attention from drugs and violence and get them involved in something productive, were welcomed.

“These were very successful in the ’70s. Whether they will work now, I am not sure.”

The Mercury