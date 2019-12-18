KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he liked the discipline demonstrated by boy scouts and girl guides and would like to see a version of this brought back to schools.
He said he thought of the programme while engaging with members of the SANDF Air Force last week.
The Air Force held a two-week camp for “young falcons” in Ulundi this month for pupils from grades 8 to 10. More than 700 pupils attended.
The main aim of the camp was to enlighten the pupils on career opportunities available in the aviation industry and the air force.