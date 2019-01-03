A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to pay for a tank of petrol using a fraudulent credit card. Pictures: Marshall Security

Durban - A man was arrested following a high-speed chase in Durban last night. Local security company, Marshall Security were alerted to an incident where a man allegedly tried to pay for a tank of petrol using a fraudulent credit card.

Marshall spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said a team responded to the call-out just after 8pm.

"Armed reaction officers attended to the scene. Upon arrival, they saw the driver of a Toyota Hilux speeding away from the Briardene service station. A high-speed chase ensued onto Seacow Lake Road, with the driver losing control and colliding with a tree," van Reenen said.

He said the driver was arrested at the scene.

"Further investigation revealed the Toyota to have been stolen in Mpumalanga last month. The suspect and vehicle were secured and handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing," van Reenen said.

In a separate incident, a man was arrested and charged for theft in Morningside.





Van Reenen said, two men were seen breaking into a car in Gordon Road.

"A foot chase ensued with the men attempting to evade arrest, one of the men were apprehended, his accomplice remains at large," he said.

The Mercury