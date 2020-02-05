Durban - Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife have confirmed that they are continuing their search for a male lion, which was spotted roaming just outside the northern KwaZulu-Natal town of Dundee at the weekend.
Spokesperson for the organisation, Musa Mntambo, said they have yet to find the lion, however they have a professional hunter assisting with the search.
"We will catch the lion using the best method at the time of sighting and having considered the human life around the area of sighting," Mntambo said.
Residents living in the area reported having seen the lion roaming in the Nqutu/Dundee area at the weekend. Mntambo said along with teams from private game reserves, they were working to trace the predator.
The DA's spokesperson on Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Heinz de Boer, said they had strong reservations regarding Ezemvelo's capabilities of capturing the lion alive.