Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife have confirmed that they are continuing their search for a male lion, which was spotted roaming just outside the northern KwaZulu-Natal town of Dundee at the weekend. Picture: Pexels.com Durban - Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife have confirmed that they are continuing their search for a male lion, which was spotted roaming just outside the northern KwaZulu-Natal town of Dundee at the weekend. Spokesperson for the organisation, Musa Mntambo, said they have yet to find the lion, however they have a professional hunter assisting with the search. "We will catch the lion using the best method at the time of sighting and having considered the human life around the area of sighting," Mntambo said. Residents living in the area reported having seen the lion roaming in the Nqutu/Dundee area at the weekend. Mntambo said along with teams from private game reserves, they were working to trace the predator. The DA's spokesperson on Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Heinz de Boer, said they had strong reservations regarding Ezemvelo's capabilities of capturing the lion alive.

"In particular, the DA remains extremely concerned for the safety of the lion – particularly as a DA Legislative Motion calling for a moratorium on the shooting of the Big 5 by Ezemvelo has been ignored by the ANC. While the threat to human life is concerning, the well-being of the animal must also be considered," he said.

De Boer said that in 2019, Ezemvelo rangers first chased about 10 escaped lion back into the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park before summarily executing them.

"These deaths totalled around 10% of the parks lion population. It is believed that there are still about two lion which remain on the loose today, with their fate remaining a mystery," he claimed

De Boer said they intend on questioning KZN’s EDTEA MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube on this matter during a portfolio committee scheduled for Friday.

"We will also continue to exert pressure on the MEC to take a firmer hand in the revival of Ezemevelo," he said.

Mntambo confirmed that the lion did not escape from the Ezemvelo reserve.

