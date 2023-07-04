Search continues for local Port Edward man following drowning at Glenmore Beach

Durban - A local man from Port Edward on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal has not yet been found after an extensive search was conducted at Glenmore Beach by rescue teams where reports were received of a drowning in progress on Monday.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that at about 3.51pm NSRI Port Edward duty crew were activated following a report from Medevac Ambulance Services of a drowning in progress at Glenmore Beach.
Lambinon said NSRI launched a rescue craft and NSRI rescue swimmers, Medevac Ambulance Services, the SAPS, Police Search and Rescue and police K9 responded to the incident.
“On arrival on the scene, a sea and shoreline search was commenced for a local man believed to be aged in his forties who had gone missing in the surf.
“Despite the extensive search, there remains no sign of the missing man,” he said.
He said Police Search and Rescue were continuing in an ongoing search for the missing man.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time,”said Lambinon.
In another incident, The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News, reported that a 7-year-old girl drowned at a beach in uMhlanga on Sunday.
According to the report, Medi Response responded to Durban View Beach in uMhlanga after receiving reports of a drowning in progress.
The report said that on arrival, paramedics and members of the public had already pulled the 7-year-old girl from the surf and CPR was initiated in conjunction with uMhlanga lifeguards.
“Despite extensive efforts of Medi Response advanced life support paramedics and lifeguards, the patient was declared deceased,”said Medi Response in the report.