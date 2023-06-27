Search continues for missing 26-year-old man at beach in Richards Bay

Durban - Authorities are searching for a man who went missing in the surfline at Durnford Beach in Richards Bay on Sunday.
National Sea Rescue Institute(NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the NSRI duty crew in the area were activated at 9am on Sunday.
He said a NSRI rescue craft was launched while NSRI rescue swimmers, the South African Police Services(SAPS), SAPS Search and Rescue and Medi Response responded.
“On arrival at the scene, a search commenced for a 26-year-old local man who had gone missing in the surfline,” said Lambinon.
Lambinon said despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, no signs of the missing man were found.
He said police search and rescue are continuing in an ongoing search operation.
“It remains unclear if the man was swimming with friends or taking part in a church baptism at the beach at the time. Thoughts and support are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time,” he said.
NSRI provides a list of beach safety tips:
- Swim at beaches where and when lifeguards are on duty.
- Swim between the lifeguard flags.
- Don’t drink alcohol and then swim.
- Don’t swim alone. Always swim with a buddy.
- Avoid attempting a rescue yourself.
- Beware of inflatable tubes, boats and toys.
- Do not be distracted by your cellphone or social media.
- Adult supervision and barriers to water are vital.
- Dial 112 in the event of an emergency.