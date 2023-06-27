Search continues for missing 26-year-old man at beach in Richards Bay

Durban - Authorities are searching for a man who went missing in the surfline at Durnford Beach in Richards Bay on Sunday. National Sea Rescue Institute(NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the NSRI duty crew in the area were activated at 9am on Sunday.

He said a NSRI rescue craft was launched while NSRI rescue swimmers, the South African Police Services(SAPS), SAPS Search and Rescue and Medi Response responded. “On arrival at the scene, a search commenced for a 26-year-old local man who had gone missing in the surfline,” said Lambinon. Lambinon said despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, no signs of the missing man were found.