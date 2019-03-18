Picture: SAPS Twitter



DURBAN - Search teams are continuing to search the Mlazi River in KwaNdengenzi for the body of a 9-year-old boy who is believed to have drowned while swimming with friends at the weekend.

It is alleged that Nkanyiso Phewa was playing with friends in the river when they got into difficulty in the fast-flowing water on Sunday.





While his friends were able to get to safety, the current pulled Nkanyiso further out.





According to police, a dive operation was conducted on Sunday but Nkanyiso was not located.





"Despite our efforts, the reeds and long grass hampered our search. The search was suspended last night and resumed again on Monday morning," an official said.





In two other cases, search and rescue teams were called out to a drowning at the uMkomaas river mouth on Sunday. The body of a 45-year-old man was recovered.

#sapsKZN Yesterday Port Shepstone #SAR, #K9SAR & EMS were called out to a drowning at Umkomaas River mouth. Dive op was conducted & the body of a 45yr-old man was recovered from a depth of 4 m. Umkomaas #SAPS investigating inquest. #WaterSafety ME pic.twitter.com/1bIVxmx4VL — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 18, 2019





Rescue teams also retrieved the body of a 36-year-old man who was electrocuted while fixing a ceiling fan in Waterfall, just west of Durban.

#sapsKZN Late last night members from DBN #SearchAndRescue along with Metro #SAR were called out to recover the body of a 36yr-old man at

Waterfall who was electrocuted while fixing a ceiling fan. Hillcrest #SAPS

investigating inquest ME pic.twitter.com/sWgbwQFmUY — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 18, 2019



