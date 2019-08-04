Search and Rescue teams are continuing their search for a missing man who is presumed to have drowned in the Port of Durban on Friday. Picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - Search and Rescue teams have continued their search for a man who is presumed to have drowned in the Port of Durban on Friday. The missing man was part of a three-man team whose canoe capsized in the waters between the Esplanade sandbank and Central sandbank in the channel.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said they activated their rescue craft and attended to the scene.

#sapsKZN Yesterday afternoon Durban #SearchAndRescue responded to a report of a canoe that had capsized in the channel near Wilson's Wharf. One male (28) rescued and second male (40) managed to swim to the sandbank. The third victim drowned. NP https://t.co/mNISBAFc6K pic.twitter.com/vh9xsc4HDq — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 3, 2019

“The necessary officials including SAPS and Metro Search and Rescue as well as paramedics were at the scene. We found that one of the men had been rescued by a private boat and he was safe. A second man managed to swim to the sandback and was also rescued. The third person was reported to be missing,” he said.

Lambinon said the surviving two men were assessed and declined further treatment.

“They suffered minor injuries,” he said.

Dive teams then searched for the missing man,

“An extensive search of the harbour and shoreline was carried out. No sign of the missing man has been found despite an extensive search. Police are investigating further,” he said.

The search resumed again on Saturday and Sunday.

The three are believed to have been using the canoe to get from Esplanade sandbanks to central sandbank.

“They are thought to be searching for crackers. We believe the increasing windy conditions contributed to the canoe’s capsizing,” he said.

The Mercury