Durban - Police search and rescue teams from Pietermaritzburg, Durban and Port Shepstone have been deployed at Howick Falls to look for missing veteran doctor Vidhwan Singh. Singh, 70 disappeared on Tuesday after leaving his Raisethorpe surgery at midday. Dr Vidhwan Singh.

Yesterday, Singh’s family and friends kept vigil at the falls while search and rescue officers combed the bushy surrounds. Drones were also used to scout the thicket.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Singh’s vehicle had been found at the Howick Falls parking area yesterday morning and the search for the driver was continuing.

A police source, who did not want to be named, said Singh’s cellphone signal had been picked up in close proximity to the Howick Falls area.

The source said Singh’s family had reported him missing on Tuesday night and officers along with private security firm Magma Security began to search for him.

By late yesterday afternoon, the search had been called off due to bad light and extremely cold waters. The search is expected to resume at 8am today.

According to a source close to the case, two letters were found in Singh’s vehicle.

One was a letter instructing that a sealed letter be handed over to his wife and sons.

Singh’s sons, both of whom are specialised medical practitioners, arrived at the scene yesterday after travelling from Joburg and Cape Town.

Doctors in Pietermaritzburg yesterday said Singh was a “pioneer general practitioner” with about 35 years of experience in private practice.

“He is a well-respected man who is loved by his community and patients,” said a Pietermaritzburg doctor who asked not to be named.

On social media, those who knew Singh shared his picture along with prayers for his safe return.

The Mercury