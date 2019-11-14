Search continues for trio washed away in storm









Durban - Search-and-rescue teams are searching for three people who were swept away while crossing flooded rivers after severe storms battered the province on Tuesday. A 7-year-old boy was swept off the low-lying Soweto bridge into the rapidly flowing Nonoti River in Darnall, north of Durban. The boy had been returning home from school on Tuesday afternoon when the incident happened. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said an extensive search was started by several teams including IPSS Medical Rescue, which launched a craft into the swollen and rapidly flowing river despite the inclement weather and lightning. The search resumed yesterday and the body of the boy was found 1 km from the bridge.

#sapsKZN Update: Police Divers from DBN #SAR, Umhlali #K9SAR, IPSS Medical Rescue and KwaDukuza Lifeguards recovered the body of the 7yr-old boy in the Nonoti river, 1km downstream from the low-level bridge. KwaDukuza SAPS opened an inquest docket #WaterSafety ME pic.twitter.com/sDluUv8qxQ — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 13, 2019

Lambinon said teams had also been deployed to the Umvoti River, in the Glendale area outside KwaDukuza, where two more people are believed to have drowned.

“The incidents were reported to the police on Tuesday night and in the early morning (yesterday), and are suspected to be flood water-related drowning incidents,” he said.

The NSRI urged the public to be cautious as heavy rain was expected in KwaZulu-Natal and surrounding areas over the next few days.

“The NSRI is appealing to parents, guardians, caregivers and teachers to tell children under their care to exercise caution around swollen, flooded rivers - not to cross them, and to exercise caution around all water, including coastal waters,” said Lambinon.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said four people were lucky to be alive after the taxi they were travelling in was swept off Barnsley Road into the swollen Duzi river in the Camps Drift area of Pietermaritzburg yesterday.

“Flash flooding from the heavy rain meant the normally calm stream had burst over the top of the bridge, taking the taxi with it. Luckily a series of concrete bollards caught the vehicle before it dropped further into the deeper water.”

Campbell said two men in the taxi had managed to climb to safety at that point, but two others, a man and a woman, were swept further down the river.

“Search and Rescue managed to pull the two others from the reeds further down the river. All four were treated for minor cuts and abrasions - the lady who had been in the water the longest was found to be suffering from mild hypothermia.”

Meanwhile, the strong winds during Tuesday’s stormy weather caused trees and light poles to fall over in and around Durban.

In the south of Durban, a shopping complex’s roof was blown off in Escombe, Queensburgh.

Mohammed Amod, the owner of the Home & Hardware store in the complex, said the incident happened just after 5pm, after the store had closed, and there were no injuries.

“The roof fell straight down on to the road. No one was injured but two vehicles were damaged,” said Amod.

The eThekwini Municipality said that as a result of the storm, there had been an increase in the number of burst pipes. The municipality’s acting head of communications, Mandla Nsele, said the Water and Sanitation Unit had been in constant contact with councillors.

“The unit is readily available to help residents should water supply be affected,” he said.

Nsele added that the medium voltage network (11000 volts) had experienced power outages on the overhead mains infrastructure in various areas.

“These outages can be attributed to vegetation falling on to the overhead lines, and unusually strong winds, causing the lines to sway and break.

“Fortunately, we have had no reports of any catastrophic damage,” he said.

“Unfortunately, during and after a storm, it can sometimes take up to a week before supply can be restored, purely based on the volume of individual complaints,” Nsele said.

Nsele said the Electricity Unit was utilising all available resources to restore all electricity supply within reasonable time frames. The city said its call centre phone lines had also been affected and were not operating optimally.

In the interim, water, roads and other engineering-related complaints can be logged using the city’s WhatsApp number: 0731483477.

Complaints and queries can also be logged using the eThekwini Municipality App, which can be downloaded from iOS and the Google store.

The Mercury