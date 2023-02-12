Search continues for two missing, including Grade 11 pupil, over 100 evacuated after heavy rains caused flooding in some KZN areas

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) continues to co-ordinate mop-up operations across the northern parts of the province following the heavy rains that caused significant damage to both public and private infrastructure. MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said in a statement Sunday, that disaster management teams continue with search-and-rescue efforts.

She said in Mtubatuba Ward 9 (Nkatha Road) a vehicle was swept away with two occupants and one was able to escape. In Ndumo in Ingwavuma, she said teams are searching for a pupil who went missing on Saturday. The Grade 11 pupil is believed to have been swept away.

Sithole-Moloi said several roads, houses, and low-lying bridges were flooded in areas under the Umkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, and Amajuba districts. “Disaster management teams were able to successfully evacuate over 100 people who were trapped in flooded areas in Newcastle and uMhlathuze,”she said.

The MEC said disaster management teams are continuing to monitor the weather conditions as more heavy rains are expected today (Sunday) in the districts of Zululand, Mkhanyakude, Ilembe, Amajuba, King Cetshwayo, Ugu, and the eThekwini Metro. “The PDMC calls upon residents to exercise great caution as the heavy rains are expected to continue throughout the week. Parents are urged to ensure that scholars use safe route,” said Sithole-Moloi. Speaking in an update on Saturday the department said the PDMC continues to convene daily joint operations committee meetings to assess and co-ordinate disaster relief for affected municipalities.