The infant girl found by a passer-by in Phoenix at the weekend.

Durban - The police are searching for a woman who allegedly gave birth and then dumped her newborn baby in a box in Phoenix at the weekend. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that on Sunday morning, just after 7am, police responded to a complaint of a child found in Greenbury.

“Officers proceeded to the address given and found a newborn baby girl, wrapped in a cream-coloured blanket.

“The girl was in good health with no visible injuries and was taken to hospital for further examination. A case of child abandonment is being investigated by the Phoenix police,” Mbele said.

Glen Naidoo, of VIP Security, said a man was walking in Peargreen Place in Greenbury when he noticed a box on the side of the road.

“He heard the sound of a baby crying and went to investigate. When he looked inside the box, he found the baby. He then contacted us for assistance,” Naidoo said.

Two weeks ago, a woman was caught after she dumped her baby behind a popular restaurant in Verulam. The act was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media. The woman was charged with child abandonment.

According to Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram, the baby was found by a staffer who went to check up on a water leak. Balram said the baby was about 6 months old.

There have been several similar incidents in Durban recently, including a foetus dumped in a drain in Cato Manor and another left in a dustbin in the city’s CBD.

Open Arms SA’s Youandi Gilain has again called on mothers to seek help instead of abandoning their newborns.

“There are several places that offer a much safer alternative without judging the mother. We have a number of baby safes in the city where newborns can be left. This is a more humane way of leaving your baby, rather than them dying in the street,” she said.

Baby safes are available in Helen Joseph (Davenport) Road in Glenwood, at Isiaiah 54 on the Bluff and at the Domino Foundation in Mackeurtan Avenue in Durban North.

