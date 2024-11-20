Search for teen who went missing while swimming at KZN South Coast beach

Durban: Authorities and lifesaving organisations are urging swimmers to exercise caution when swimming at KwaZulu-Natal beaches after two recent incidents along the coast. In the latest incident, a 17-year-old boy went missing while swimming in Pennington on the South Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

According to private emergency services provider, IPSS Medical Rescue, a group of four teenagers encountered difficulties in the surf at around 1 pm. Bystanders rescued three of the teens, but despite their efforts, the fourth boy could not be reached. “Lifeguards from Scottburgh responded immediately and conducted a search, but the challenging surf conditions forced the search to be called off,” said Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue.

She said the search, which will be conducted by the SAPS Search & Rescue team and IPSS, will resume today. This tragedy comes on the heels of a fatal incident at Ansteys Beach on the Bluff earlier this week. An 18-year-old boy drowned after being swept out to sea while swimming in a non-bathing area. The beach had been closed to swimming due to high E. Coli levels.

Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) in a statement expressed deep concern over these incidents, which it said were becoming more frequent as the holiday season begins. “Beach users must swim only in designated areas patrolled by lifeguards and stay between the red and yellow flags,” said Dhaya Sewduth, President of LSA. “Unpatrolled beaches, dams, and rivers pose significant risks, especially during this time of year.”

Sewduth highlighted that drowning risks often stem from poor decision-making, such as swimming in unsafe areas or ignoring safety warnings. “The warm weather should not lead to carelessness. Always swim in lifeguard-protected areas during designated duty hours,” he said. LSA has also emphasised the critical role of water safety education, especially as schools close for the holidays.

Sewduth noted the efforts of the lifeguards who collectively provide tens of thousands of voluntary duty hours each year. “Drowning incidents can often be prevented if swimmers follow basic safety precautions,” Sewduth added. “Children and inexperienced swimmers should always stay in shallow water and be supervised by an adult or older teenager. Avoid swimming in fast-flowing rivers or hazardous conditions.”

Meyrick echoed these sentiments, pointing to a worrying trend of increased drownings during the festive season. “We always see a spike in incidents at this time, and it’s devastating for families and communities. Vigilance is key,” she said. With summer in full swing, authorities are calling on the public to prioritise safety.