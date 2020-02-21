Seaview family grief stricken after son's electrocution









Durban - The father of an 11-year-old boy who was electrocuted while playing in the Umbilo canal over the weekend says he has been left a broken man following the tragedy. Kyle O’Reilly died while playing with a group of friends in the canal last Sunday. He was electrocuted by a cable connected illegally to a nearby light pole. Kyle’s death led to an outpouring of grief on social media, and several people donated to a request to help the family with his burial. His father Wayne O’Reilly, on Thursday, thanked the community who rallied around his family and raised more than R11000 for Kyle’s funeral.

He said the family planned to use some of the money towards counselling sessions for Kyle’s friends, who witnessed his death.

He also thanked the Seaview Neighbourhood Watch, Bellair Community Policing Forum and Queensburgh Crime Watch, and numerous businesses and funeral services that all came forward to help the family.

“The support we have received from the community has been overwhelming. We are very grateful to everyone and we only hope that we get the same support when we fight against illegal connections and for justice for my boy,” he said.

He added that his son loved nature and he and his friends would often play in the park and canal.

O’Reilly and his daughter, Merissa, spoke to The Mercury after finalising the paperwork to release Kyle’s body for his funeral, which is set to take place next week. The emotionally distraught pair said their lives had completely changed in an instant.

“When I was alerted to what had happened and rushed there, I stood on the bridge and I could see my son’s body lying in the water. There was a lot of pandemonium when Kyle was electrocuted, and the kids just ran to alert an adult. But it was a little 6-year-old who was with them at the time that was the most shaken,” O’Reilly said.

“He was the youngest of the group, and when I spoke to him it broke my heart because this little boy witnessed my son’s life leaving his body. No child should die such a death, and no child should have to witness their friend die like this.

“The little boy told me that the power was so strong in that water, it just never let my son go,” O’Reilly said.

Describing his son, O’Reilly said he was like any other little boy, “playful and boisterous”.

“He was my pride and joy. He was my motivation. He was a mini-me. He was kind and giving with a big heart,” he said.

He added that they wanted justice for his son.

“I am very, very angry and I am not going to let this go. I will take this further. I am not going to leave this. I have cried so much that I am now empty inside. I am broken and so is his mother. She has lost her baby.”

Kyle was a pupil at Hillary Primary School.

“You know when it really hit home for me was when I had to go to Kyle’s school and ask that he be removed from the register because he was never coming back,” he said.

Kyle’s funeral service will be held at the Umbilo Full Gospel Church on Monday at 11am.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said illegal electricity connections were a massive problem, not just for the city but for the country.

He said they also contributed to the strained grid leading to load shedding.

“We offer our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We hope this also serves as a lesson to those who are participating in connecting electricity illegally and urge people to desist from continuing to do so,” he said.

