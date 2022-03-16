Second Durban tow truck driver shot dead on the M7 near the N2 bridge

Durban – A tow truck driver was shot dead while seated in his vehicle on the M7, near the N2 bridge, on Wednesday morning.
This comes after a tow truck driver was killed in a drive-by shooting last month while he was seated in his tow truck in the same area.
ALS Paramedics Medical Services were dispatched to the scene just after 10.30am after receiving calls of a shooting on the M7 towards Pinetown, just before the N2 bridge.
Paramedic Garrith Jamieson said when paramedics arrived, the SAPS were already there.
He said paramedics were shown where the victim was seated in a tow truck.
“The victim, a male, believed to be in his forties, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene,” said Jamieson.
Jamieson said SAPS cordoned off the crime scene and were investigating.
Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said it was alleged that a tow truck driver was standing outside his vehicle on the M7 highway when he was fatally shot by unknown suspects.
She said the suspects fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.
“A case of murder will be opened at Bellair police station for investigation. Police are still busy at the scene,” said Gwala.
