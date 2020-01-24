Security beefed up at Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of Chiefs, Arrows clash









Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Photo: ANA Durban - Security measures have been beefed up in and around the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban ahead of the PSL clash between Lamontville Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. According to police, safety plans have been discussed during ongoing meetings between SAPS, security clusters and PSL management for weeks already. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said they are taking a proactive approach to planning. "SAPS officers and personnel will be in and around the stadium as well as around Durban to tackle the problem of fake tickets and the resale of match tickets. SAPS will continue with a zero-tolerance approach to fake tickets and the resale of tickets. "The match will kick off just after 3pm and is due to finish after 5pm. Police and other law enforcement will monitor the event and ensure that there is peace and stability. Spectators and soccer loving fans with valid tickets are urged to come early as the gates will be open at 12:30pm," she said.

Mbele said people coming to the stadium will be searched for any prohibited items and such will be confiscated.

The public is warned of the following prohibited items:

No sharp instruments (eg. knives)

No firearms, No bottles

No alcohol allowed inside the stadium

No pitch invasion

Available Public Parking areas and Public parking areas around the stadium are available at R20:

People’s Park East and the Badminton Hall on Umgeni Road. Other options: Suncoast Parking, Durban Station, Kings Park Stadium

Motorists are advised to come early to avoid congestion at the parking gates; make sure vehicles are locked properly, close all doors and windows; do not give car keys to any stranger or car guards and do not leave valuable goods in the vehicle.

Traffic Management measures

Masabalala Yengwa (NMR) Avenue will be closed in both directions from during the day until after the game around 18h00. Isaiah Ntshangase (Walter Gilbert) Road will be closed for traffic as well.

Other road closure and diversions may occur from 10am, amongst others at intersections in the Area/ block bounded by Umgeni road to west, Sandile Thusi (Argyle) on the South, Ruth First/M4 in the East, and Smiso Nkwanyana (Goble) Road to the north.

Motorists are warned to stay away from the area around the stadium if they do not have tickets.

Road signage will be visible for parking.

The Mercury