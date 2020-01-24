Durban - Security measures have been beefed up in and around the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban ahead of the PSL clash between Lamontville Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
According to police, safety plans have been discussed during ongoing meetings between SAPS, security clusters and PSL management for weeks already.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said they are taking a proactive approach to planning.
"SAPS officers and personnel will be in and around the stadium as well as around Durban to tackle the problem of fake tickets and the resale of match tickets. SAPS will continue with a zero-tolerance approach to fake tickets and the resale of tickets.
"The match will kick off just after 3pm and is due to finish after 5pm. Police and other law enforcement will monitor the event and ensure that there is peace and stability. Spectators and soccer loving fans with valid tickets are urged to come early as the gates will be open at 12:30pm," she said.