Security company helps residents save belongings as fire guts 10 homes in a Verulam informal settlement

Durban - A week after more than 1 000 people were displaced as a result of a fire at the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Clare Estate, a fire gutted 10 homes in an informal settlement in Canelands north of Durban on Monday. Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said residents contacted Rusa at approximately 11.39am requesting assistance.

Balram said all available reaction officers were dispatched and on arrival discovered several wood and iron homes on fire. “Most of the homes were locked. Officers utilised bolt cutters to gain entry and remove the contents. Rusa members and residents utilised buckets of water to douse the flames,” he said. Balram added that Illegal electricity connections were visible at the scene.

Illegal electricity connections at an informal settlement in Canelands north of Durban where 10 homes were gutted by a fire. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa)

On Sunday, Balram said several homes were destroyed after a fire ravaged an informal area on Old North Coast Road in Avoca. He said a member of Rusa was on patrol in the area at approximately 2:12 am when they stopped to assist. “The eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services were battling the blaze that was spreading rapidly. Reaction officers assisted residents to salvage valuables from their homes.

Fire destroys homes in an informal area on Old North Coast Road in Avoca in Durban. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa) Last week “The Mercury” reported that a 25-year-old man from the Eastern Cape was killed in the Kennedy Road informal settlement fire. Four people were injured, and 1 101 homes were destroyed, leaving 1 710 adults and 647 children without a roof over their heads.

In the report, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube appealed to residents to exercise extra vigilance during winter. ‘’We appeal to residents to exercise extra vigilance during winter. Lit candles and paraffin stoves must never be left unattended, and they should be kept away from combustible materials such as curtains, tablecloths, or paper. “Children should never be left alone or unsupervised near a lit candle or paraffin stove, as it can lead to dangerous situations with severe consequences,’’ said Dube-Ncube.

In the event of a fire, the premier advised residents to evacuate the premises as quickly as possible, taking only their valuables within easy reach. Members of Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa) assisted residents living in an informal settlement in Canelands north of Durban save their belongings after a fire broke out, destroying 10 homes. Picture: Rusa

