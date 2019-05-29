Picture: Supplied

Durban - The Positive Freight Solution Forum, which represents KwaZulu-Natal trucking companies, is paying out hundreds of thousands of rand to security companies daily to protect their trucks, cargo and employees travelling on the N3 highway. The body said for the past four weeks it has relied on private security to secure their trucks.

Bala Naidoo, spokesperson for the forum, said it was spending about R300000 a day just to ensure the safety of their goods on the N3.

“Since the start of the violence, there has been about 80 trucks that have been burnt, two more were burnt yesterday.

“Our drivers are being attacked and they are stoned, the situation is quite serious.”

The attacks on the N3 have continued and on Sunday night, two more trucks were torched on the N3, near Hilton, outside Pietermaritzburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of malicious damage to property was being investigated by Hilton police.

“It is alleged that on the N3 freeway north bound, the truck driver was stationary on the side of the road as his truck had mechanical failure. While waiting for a mechanic, he heard a sound emanating from the truck and noticed his truck and trailer had caught fire,” she said.

At least two people have died in incidents related to truck attacks.

One person was allegedly shot a week ago by police, who were trying to disperse people looting a truck near Howick.

It was also reported that a truck driver in his sixties, Bernard Mbambo, from Atomic Demolishers, was killed allegedly after a rock was thrown at his truck on the N3, near the Armitage Road turn-off, on Saturday morning.

He was driving what appeared to be a tipper truck.

An official at Atomic Demolishers confirmed the incident but said further comment should be sought from a manager, who was not available.

Naidoo said the attacks were causing a lot of anxiety with many truck owners concerned about the future sustainability of their businesses as costs were increasing.

“The consumers will have to pay more for the goods as someone has to end up paying for these extra costs.”

He said the attacks were not just motivated by the demand by local drivers that foreign truck drivers be fired as there were now people who were not even qualified to drive making the demands.

Economist Mike Schussler warned that consumers would face a price increase.

“About 88% of goods in South Africa are transported by road and 50% is transported through the N3.”

He said the cost of running trucks were going up and many of the firms affected had small profit margins and therefore could not absorb the cost themselves.

All Truck Drivers Foundation chairperson Sipho Zungu denied allegations that his members were involved in the recent incidents.

“The employers are the ones that are being stubborn. They should just remove the foreigners and employ local drivers. Even the Department of Labour, Transport and Home Affairs know our fight,” said Zungu.

