Durban - A security company manager died after he was shot during an armed robbery in Tongaat yesterday.

Dan Pillay, 60, was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was shot in the chest during a robbery on Walter Reid Road in Maidstone, Tongaat Industrial Park, but died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said it had received a call for help from Pillay’s employer, Jikelela Security.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said Pillay had been airlifted to hospital.

“On arrival at the scene, the critically injured Pillay was being treated by paramedics for a gunshot wound to his chest. He was stabilised on the scene before being airlifted to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” said Balram.

He said Pillay was a manager at a security company based in Tongaat and was visiting a client’s premises when he was accosted by two suspects as he alighted from his vehicle.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said Pillay’s service pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition had been stolen.

She said a case of murder was opened at the Tongaat police station for investigation.

Jikelela Security manager Aruna Chetty posted a condolence message on behalf of the company on Facebook.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform the community of Tongaat that my senior staff member of Jikelela Security, Dan Pillay, lost his life this morning. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.

“Jikelela Security management and staff mourn the loss of their valued friend and colleague,” the message said.