Security guard remanded in custody for murder of two Durban women

Durban - The 60-year-old security guard accused of murdering two Durban women who went missing earlier this month appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Monica Xulu, 70, and Zanele Mbuso, 62, went missing on August 9 – Women’s Day. They were found buried in a shallow grave last Friday by the SAPS search and rescue K9 unit. They had been buried next to the day-care centre where they worked, their hands had been tied and they had plastic bags over their heads.

The women were last seen getting into a car at eThembeni crèche, where they and the accused worked, in uMgababa, south of Durban. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Mhlongo appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on two counts of murder. “The case was remanded to August 28 for a formal bail application. The state will oppose the application,” she said.

Dawn Gounden, of Renegades Search and Rescue, speaking on behalf of the Mbuso family, said the family were now putting their faith in the justice system and hoped that justice prevailed, in a Mercury report on Monday. “The family are trying to pick up the pieces as they prepare for a dignified send-off for their mother,’’ she said in the report. Tshepo Xulu, Xulu’s grandson, told The Mercury that the family were also looking for answers.