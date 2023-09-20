Security guard shot during an alleged robbery at a shopping centre in Westville

Durban - A day after five people were killed in a shooting incident at a shopping centre in Richards Bay, a security guard was shot following an alleged robbery at a shopping centre in the Westville area of Durban on Wednesday. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just before 3pm they received numerous calls of a shooting incident following an alleged robbery at a popular Westville shopping mall.

Jamieson said paramedics raced through to the scene and on arrival were guided to where the injured security guard was. “On arrival paramedics found a security officer who had sustained gunshot wounds to his lower limbs. “He was in a serious condition and was stabilised on scene by advanced life support paramedics before he was rushed through to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required,” he said.

He said SAPS were on the scene and cordoned off the area for investigation. Police have been approached for comment. On Tuesday, The Mercury reported that gunmen opened fire, fatally wounding five people in a shopping centre parking lot in the Richards Bay CBD.

In the report, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the information they had indicated that four suspects alighted from a vehicle and opened fire on the victims. He said the suspects fled the scene in a blue VW Polo. Four victims were certified dead at the scene, while the fifth succumbed to gunshot injuries at a local clinic.