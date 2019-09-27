Security guards threaten to go on strike







More than 100 000 guards from the private security industry have threatened to go on strike after wage negotiations deadlocked last week. If the strike goes ahead it would mean malls, residential properties, universities and public-sector facilities would be without protection. Picture: Pixabay Durban - More than 100 000 guards from the private security industry have threatened to go on strike after wage negotiations deadlocked last week. If the strike goes ahead it would mean malls, residential properties, universities and public-sector facilities would be without protection. According to the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), seven unions with seats in the industry bargaining council have been taking part in wage negotiations facilitated by commissioner Meshack Ravuku since August 15. Satawu’s Zanele Sabela said unions had dismissed a 1.1% offer put on the table by companies. “Effectively, this would equate to a mere 23cents per hour for Grade C security officers, who earn around R4377 per month,” she said.

Currently, a Grade A officer earned R5557 per month while a Grade B officer earned R4891.

“In addition, unions are demanding the introduction of hospital cover, towards which employers will contribute 60% to ensure workers have access to better health care,” Sabela said.

She said the union believed employers were not committed to playing a meaningful role in substantially improving the living conditions of security officers.

“There have been four rounds of talks already. Negotiations collapsed when unions rejected the employers’ insulting offer of 23cents outright. According to the industry protocol on negotiations, both parties will participate in a compulsory mediation process, which is set to take place on October 1 and 2,” Sabela said.

“Should the mediation process not yield an agreement, a mutual interest dispute will be referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. If that also fails to produce a settlement, a certificate entitling workers to go on strike will be issued.”

Group chief executive of Fidelity Services Group, Wahl Bartmann, said the talks, at which the SA National Security Employers’ Association (Sansea) was present, started last month.

“The talks focused on negotiating new conditions of employment and salaries, and it was conducted under the auspices of the newly formed bargaining council for the security industry. It was facilitated by an independent facilitator and in the presence of the interim chief executive of the bargaining council,” he said.

Bartmann said the demands submitted on behalf of employees contained unrealistic and unattainable conditions and salary increases for the security industry within the country’s current economic climate.

“Sansea is determined - and remains positive - to further engage with all the relevant labour representatives to find a suitable understanding and to reach an agreement that will benefit all parties,” he said.

Sydenham community policing forum spokesperson Satish Dhupelia said it was concerning to note that unions had issued a threat to strike if an agreement was not reached.

“Based on the fact that there are more private security guards than police, it is clear that many residents and business owners rely heavily on the private security industry. It is very disconcerting and we hope that they will reach an amicable agreement soon,” he said.

The Mercury