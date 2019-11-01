This is in terms of resolutions that were passed by the eThekwini Municipality’s full council yesterday. The resolutions included dissolving the Seda-eThekwini board, and were approved despite opposition parties choosing to abstain from the decision.
The council also approved the recommendation that at a premises used by the small business, prepaid meters for each unit be installed, with tenants being responsible for electricity consumption. Tenants will also have to enter into new lease agreements with the city, and all rent must be paid directly to the municipality.
The Seda-eThekwini agency is an independent organisation that provides support and training to small and emerging businesses. It does not fall under the national Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda), which is a government agency. However, the agency did receive funding from the eThekwini Municipality and the national Seda agency.
A report brought before the city’s executive committee this week said the agency was found to owe the city about R1.3million for electricity. The report said the agency was based at 127 Johannes Nkosi (Alice) Street, and the premises had 100 units that were rented to small businesses for office space and manufacturing facilities.