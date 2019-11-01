Seda-eThekwini bored to be dissolved









Seda-eThekwini bored to be dissolved Durban - Small businesses operating with the help of non-profit company Small Enterprise Development Agency eThekwini (Seda-eThekwini) will soon have to take full responsibility to keep the lights on. This is in terms of resolutions that were passed by the eThekwini Municipality’s full council yesterday. The resolutions included dissolving the Seda-eThekwini board, and were approved despite opposition parties choosing to abstain from the decision. The council also approved the recommendation that at a premises used by the small business, prepaid meters for each unit be installed, with tenants being responsible for electricity consumption. Tenants will also have to enter into new lease agreements with the city, and all rent must be paid directly to the municipality. The Seda-eThekwini agency is an independent organisation that provides support and training to small and emerging businesses. It does not fall under the national Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda), which is a government agency. However, the agency did receive funding from the eThekwini Municipality and the national Seda agency. A report brought before the city’s executive committee this week said the agency was found to owe the city about R1.3million for electricity. The report said the agency was based at 127 Johannes Nkosi (Alice) Street, and the premises had 100 units that were rented to small businesses for office space and manufacturing facilities.

The municipal report recommended that the board of directors of Seda-eThekwini be dissolved due to the agency’s inability to comply with a number of matters, including its failure to produce audited financial statements and deal with maladministration concerns.

According to the report presented to council this week, the municipality, through its Business Support, Markets and Tourism Unit, had been contributing to Seda-eThekwini for 12 years, offering between R3m and R5m a year.

But the national Seda and the municipality held back on their funding this year because the agency did not comply with their funding requirements and did not address the maladministration concerns raised.

The report stated that some of the challenges Seda-eThekwini faced were misappropriation of funds, bankruptcy, non-payment of suppliers and failure to collect rent from tenants.

Protas Madlala, Seda-eThekwini’s chief executive, said: “We employed a bad financial manager who is now the subject of a criminal case. He stole money and destroyed the financial paper trail.

“It’s been over a year since our employees have been paid. I am now working on retrenchments so they can at least leave with their pensions and UIF,” Madlala said. “This was a result of one bad decision on our part by employing a bad financial manager.”

The Mercury