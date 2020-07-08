Senior KZN education officials probed over multimillion fraud claims

Durban - Two senior officials at the KZN Education Department are expected to be ­suspended today as part of an investigation into allegations of fraud and corruption in the province. The allegations are linked to the R100-million sanitary towel report, alleged corruption related to infrastructure tenders and the hiring of exam markers. Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu refused to comment on the specifics of the matter, but said that he believed in “good governance, a corruption-free department and accountability”. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said he had not received any report on this ­matter from the Department of Education. “Our stance on corruption is that there must be zero tolerance in both the private and public sector.

“Corruption kills the dreams of a better life for the people. It has a detrimental effect on government’s effort to deliver effective services to the people, hence it must be nipped in the bud mercilessly and ruthlessly too,” said Zikalala.

The Education Department came under fire in 2018 after spending five times what had been budgeted on the purchasing of sanitary towels.

The aim, to supply girls with much-needed sanitary towels so they do not have to miss school days when menstruating, had been lost in a public scandal after it emerged the department had spent R100m on the project.

This resulted in the oversupply of sanitary towels to the point that principals had complained that these were taking up space in schools and were being supplied to “underage” girls who had not reached maturity, and even to boys.

Some of the sanitary towels, unions alleged at the time, were being used as door stops in some of the department’s offices.

The issues of alleged corruption in the department’s infrastructure process came under the spotlight recently during the tabling of its budget.

DA MPL and education spokesperson Imran Keeka had alleged that the department was stuck with over-expenditure, after somebody authorised proceeding with projects without checking if there was the money to do so.

He claimed this was because the infrastructure programme was in a mess and was a source of illicit gains for some.

Sources close to the department said infrastructure services were vulnerable to corruption as the department conducted all processes internally and there was rarely external oversight.

“You only find out that there is a problem when a circular from the HOD, Enock Nzama, is sent out prescribing corrective action, or when unions fight.

“For instance the department procured toilets for schools that have no toilets. But the toilets sent were old, some too small and others had doors that did not even close. When the unions complained, these were removed,” said a source.

The source said it was difficult to determine how corruption in the appointment of markers would have taken place, saying: “The only thing I saw there is that the department would sometimes appoint a Grade 10 teacher to go and mark, thereby overlooking a Grade 12 teacher”.

National Teachers’ Union president Allen Thompson said if there were any issues of corruption in the department, they appealed to Mshengu to deal decisively with those. “We believe in Mshengu and appeal to him to address any such issues decisively as that will help to keep resources available for the supply of water to schools, and funds for the appointment of substitute teachers.”

SA Democratic Teachers Union provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said they welcomed action by the department to deal with any corruption.

The Mercury