The brigadier, who is expected to appear in court early this week, cannot be named until he has made his first appearance.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, said the officer allegedly shot and wounded his wife at their Durban home.
“His wife is reported to be in a stable condition in hospital. She and her family are receiving support from SAPS Employee Health and Wellness,” she said.
Muridili confirmed that a case of attempted murder was being investigated by the Phoenix police station, and the officer was in custody pending his appearance in court.