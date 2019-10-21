Senior KZN policeman held for shooting his wife









A senior SAPS officer has been arrested after he allegedly shot his wife during an argument Picture: SAPS Twitter Durban - A senior police officer from the KwaZulu-Natal Protection and Security Services Unit is facing charges of attempted murder, after he allegedly shot his wife during a domestic violence dispute on Saturday night. The brigadier, who is expected to appear in court early this week, cannot be named until he has made his first appearance. Police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, said the officer allegedly shot and wounded his wife at their Durban home. “His wife is reported to be in a stable condition in hospital. She and her family are receiving support from SAPS Employee Health and Wellness,” she said. Muridili confirmed that a case of attempted murder was being investigated by the Phoenix police station, and the officer was in custody pending his appearance in court.

It is believed that the highly decorated police officer is well-known and served as a bodyguard to politicians, including former president Nelson Mandela in the early 1990s.

The KZN Network on Violence Against Women yesterday called for the courts to set an example with the senior officer, in line with the recently published national gender-based violence and femicide strategic plan.

The group’s Cookie Edwards said it was extremely sad to hear about another woman being a victim of abuse by her partner.

She said that it was “even more hurtful” that the alleged perpetrator was a man who was meant to uphold the law.

“He allegedly went from a protector to an oppressor. As a senior police officer, who is tasked with protecting, he should have known better how to manage conflict and anger. He should have been more sensitised but still chose to act in this manner. We want this case to be used as an example that the South African law will not tolerate gender-based violence and harsher sentences need to be meted out.”

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) annual report for the past financial year, domestic violence perpetrated by police officers in the country accounted for a total of 33 deaths.

KwaZulu-Natal also recorded the highest number of attempted murder cases that were currently in court in the 2018/19 financial year. The total number of attempted murder cases by police officers in the province currently stands at 22. The report stated that the number of cases on the court’s roll reflected cases where the investigation was of such a nature that the National Prosecuting Authority accepted Ipid’s recommendation of the institution of criminal prosecution against officers.

The Mercury