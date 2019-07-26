File photo: Pixabay

Durban - A SENIOR official from Inkosi Langalibalele (Escourt) Municipality is expected to appear in court today on murder charges. Chief financial officer (CFO) Sibusiso Radebe was arrested last Thursday in connection with the murder of IFP activist Zakhele Mazibuko, who was the party’s publicity secretary.

Mazibuko, who was also a senior official at Uthukela District Municipality, was gunned down in an ambush earlier this year near Colenso.

Radebe made his first court appearance on Monday along with two other men.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), through officials at Estcourt Magistrate’s Court, said Radebe had appeared in court, had been remanded and was expected to appear again today.

The arrest came just days after uThukela District Municipality issued an extraordinary statement in which it confirmed that its municipal manager and the corporate services manager had been taken in for questioning by the police task team, which is investigating Mazibuko’s murder.

The municipality said neither of the officials had been charged with any crime.

The murder shocked the council members of the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality.

IFP council member Mzwandile Majola said: “We are still in shock as the CFO is a former member of the IFP.

“It is also very concerning that municipal officials are being implicated in acts of murder.

“In the Alfred Duma municipality there were workers who were arrested after they were implicated in the murders of others.”

He said it appeared that the rot was “quite deep”.

Majola added that it was important that the Department of Co- operative Governance and Traditional Affairs conducted life style audits to ensure that the lifestyles of municipal ­officials were in line with their salaries.

A spokesperson for the police ministry, Reneilwe Serero, confirmed that Radebe had appeared in court and had been charged with the murder of an IFP member.

