Senior staff at Msunduzi on high alert over death threats







Picture: African News Agency(ANA) Archives Durban - Msunduzi Municipality is on high alert following death threats directed at some of the municipality’s senior staff members. So serious are the threats that the municipality has called for an overhaul of security inside the city hall. Some of the changes would include heavily restricted access to the municipal building. Administrator Sbu Sithole, acting municipal manager Nelisiwe Ngcobo, acting chief financial officer Dudu Ndlovu-Gambu and head of Msunduzi’s internal audit unit Petrus Mahlaba confirmed yesterday they were aware of the threats made in the past few weeks. They said the threats were aimed at creating a climate of fear and to stop the clean-up campaign. They declined to specify the nature of the threats or whom they were directed at, but conceded that they were concerned for their safety.

The intimidation of senior staff members comes as the municipality starts the disciplinary process of its errant staff members.

The council recently suspended senior managers in the security and traffic unit, after they were implicated by the Special Investigative Unit that accused them of wrongdoing.

Workers at the city’s waste-management unit were also suspended on allegations of abuse of overtime.

The municipality is also concerned about acts of sabotage against council infrastructure.

A R55million new substation that was meant to ease electricity challenges in the city, and yet to be commissioned, was vandalised this week.

“This was one of our main substations and vandalism caused extensive damage,” said Ndlovu-Gambu.

The senior managers warned that despite the threats and acts of sabotage, the clean-up campaign would continue. “We don’t want to exaggerate this, but we’re talking about it because we want those behind this to know that we know what they’re up to,” said Sithole.

He said he was not surprised by the death threats and these could intensify, as management continued to investigate and take action against corruption.

“For as long as we have a duty to the people of Msunduzi and South Africa, we can’t relent from doing the right thing, I don’t think we must be distracted from that,” he said.

He said it was clear that the actions of management had struck a nerve among those responsible for wrong- doing.

“People are comfortable when it’s said politicians aren’t doing right, and now they (ANC) have removed the politicians, and we’re now focusing on the 80% of what makes this municipality not function properly, the administration.”

Ngcobo said her life had changed dramatically since taking over as acting municipal boss as she now had to travel with bodyguards.

Speaking on the security changes inside city hall, she said access was going to be restricted and those coming to visit council officials would have to make an appointment or be escorted.

DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said threats against municipal staff were unacceptable.

“Things are not like what they were before, those implicated in fraud and corruption must face consequences.”

The Mercury