While the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) welcomed the successful conviction of a licensing official and a driving school instructor on fraud and corruption charges relating to the unlawful issuing of learner driving licences, it was not happy with the sentences handed down. The corporation said the fraudulent acts were committed in the Vrede area of the Free State.

Driving licence examiner Sipho Malinga, 46 , and driving school operator Doctor Moloi, 31, were arrested on July 4, 2023 following information received from a whistle-blower regarding a corrupt relationship between the examiner and a driving school instructor. “Investigations revealed a disturbing pattern where the driving school instructor would identify individuals seeking learner licences and provide their details to the examiner, ensuring their success in the learner licence tests in exchange for bribes.” The corporation said an undercover operation uncovered the extent of the corruption, with evidence showing that the driving school instructor solicited bribes.

Last week, the two men were sentenced by the local regional court after pleading guilty to corruption charges, according to RTMC. “Malinga was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment or a fine of R11 600. Half of the sentence was suspended for a period of five years on condition that he is not found guilty of the same or similar offence committed during the period of suspension. “Moloi was sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment or a fine of R12 000. Half of the sentence is suspended for a period of three years on condition that the accused is not found guilty of the same or similar offence committed during the period of suspension.”

Both accused were each further ordered to pay R2000 to the Criminal Asset Recovery Account and declared unfit to possess a firearm. The RTMC commended all officers involved in the thorough investigation that led to the convictions. “Such diligent efforts underscore our commitment to upholding integrity within the licensing system.”

However, the corporation said it was not entirely satisfied with the sentences handed down. “The sentence does not reflect the serious impact that fraud and corruption have on road safety in the country. “Fraud and corruption at licensing centres produce unfit drivers who are behind the devastation of road crashes and fatalities on the country’s roads. Therefore, individuals behind this crime deserve heavy sanctions by our courts.”