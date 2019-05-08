File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A Durban man who was given a 20-year sentence for three counts of culpable homicide, reckless driving and driving under the influence has had his jail term cut to six years. Father of one, Kriesen Moodley, 26, had his sentence reduced by appeal judges sitting at the Pietermaritzburg High Court recently.

Moodley was found guilty of causing a crash that resulted in the deaths of three “gym buddies”, Delon Gurriah, Kovashen Pillay and Denalin Naicker. They were driving in a Toyota Yaris on Link Road in Chatsworth on the night of March 28, 2015, when they were in a head-on collision with a BMW Cabriolet driven by Moodley.

Post-mortem reports revealed that all three had died from “blunt force” injuries. While a blood sample was taken from Moodley at the scene, a report from the forensic chemistry laboratory - handed into court - indicated that when an analyst broke the intact seal, there was no blood specimen inside. Moodley maintained his innocence throughout his trial.

Dealing with the appeal, Judge Anton van Zyl said the deceased were all men in the prime of their lives.

“Their deaths inevitably caused heartbreak, financial distress, a sense of loss, and left a vacuum in the lives of their families. The two surviving passengers in the Toyota Yaris were seriously injured and, by all accounts, permanently scarred, physically and psychologically. Given the state of the wreck, they appear to have been fortunate to have survived at all,” he said.

Judge Van Zyl said on a charge of drunk driving, the State was required to establish beyond reasonable doubt that the driving ability of Moodley had been impaired by his consumption of alcohol, but “there had been no evidence before the magistrate to that effect”.

The appeal court therefore upheld the appeal on the charge.

Regarding the convictions on the culpable homicide charges, the appeal court found no fault in the trial magistrate’s guilty verdicts.

The appeal court said the probabilities strongly suggested that the BMW must have been travelling at an excessive speed in order to drift over into the lane of travel of the Yaris and not being able to steer clear of it when the danger of a collision became apparent.

“To believe, as the appellant claimed in evidence, that he was travelling at between 60 and 70 km/* , is in the circumstances far-fetched.”

Regarding sentencing, the appeal court found that due to the serious nature of the offence, a correctional supervision sentence as suggested by the defence would not be appropriate.

The appeal court said a term of imprisonment was suitable, but that other similar cases with more culpable homicide charges had been reduced on appeal.

The court said that in a similar but unrelated case, where there were 10 counts of culpable homicide, the sentence had been reduced to an effective eight-year term.

Therefore, Judge van Zyl ordered that Moodley’s three culpable homicide charges would be taken together for purposes of sentence and that he serve six years imprisonment.

Moodley had already served eight month’s imprisonment before he was released on bail pending his appeal.

THE MERCURY