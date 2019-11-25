Service delivery in Newcastle takes a knock after 223 workers dismissed









The workers, who are mostly from the Community Services Department were suspended with pay, after a dispute over unpaid overtime ended in a violent confrontation on September 25. Picture: Newcastle Municipality Facebook page Durban - Service delivery in Newcastle is expected to be severely affected after the municipality dismissed 223 workers last week. The workers, who are mostly from the Community Services Department - which includes refuse collectors and traffic officials - were suspended with pay, after a dispute over unpaid overtime ended in a violent confrontation on September 25. The workers were given their suspension letters the following day. Last Friday, they were served with dismissal letters. The dismissal letter, which The Mercury has seen, appears to have been signed by the town’s municipal manager, Muzi Mayisela.

It reads: “This is to notify you that the chairperson of the inquiry has imposed a sanction of summary dismissal.

“A copy of the findings of the disciplinary inquiry will be sent to your trade union. You are dismissed with immediate effect.”

The chairperson of the South African Municipal Worker’s Union (Samwu) in Newcastle, Twoboy Radebe; said the union had been shocked by the municipality’s action.

He said after the workers were suspended in September, there had been a backlog in service delivery, as refuse has not been collected in some areas.

He said some workers were being made to work extra hours because there was a staff shortage.

“Over the past few weeks, the collection of waste has been on and off in most of the areas,” he said.

According to one of the employees who received a dismissal letter, they had expected the decision by the municipality.

“We knew this was going to happen. They are firing us because they want to save money, as they are owing Eskom and others. We are going to make sure that we fight this matter, even if we have to close down the town itself,” said the worker.

The suspensions and dismissals stemmed from an incident on September 25, where workers tried to barricade Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba and Speaker Samkelisiwe Yende inside the Farmers’ Hall building. The officials had been attending a meeting in the building.

Municipal workers, who had been upset about the unpaid overtime, gathered outside the venue. The disgruntled employees blockaded all entrances and exits to the premises.

The situation quickly deteriorated into a physical clash and one of the protesters threw a rock, which struck mayor Mahlaba in the face.

DA councillor Nathi Ngcobo said residents were severely affected by the shortage of workers, as refuse was not being collected in some areas.

“Our biggest concern is the innocent taxpayers, who are now facing this never-ending issue. This is going to cause huge uncertainty in the town and residents, sooner or later, are going to resort to embarking on a strike. We don’t care about who was wrong but the residents should not be suffering like this,” said Ngcobo.

Radebe said the situation was very volatile, as the dismissed workers were angry.

He said the union’s leadership was looking to have the decision to dismiss the workers suspended.

Municipal spokesperson Dr Dumisani Thabethe referred The Mercury to Mayisela for comment.

Mayisela confirmed the dismissal but asked The Mercury to call back later, and could not be reached again by the time of publishing.

The Mercury