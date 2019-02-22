The eThekwini Municipality’s orange recycling bag saga has reared its ugly head again - this time it has led to recycling collection contractors downing tools on Wednesday.

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality has clarified that the services of refuse and litter collection, and street sweeping in the northern areas of Durban had never been suspended or delayed. This comes after The Mercury published an article on Wednesday this week stating that the contract for services to 64000 households was not up to date.

According to a report before Exco (executive committee) the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit had been using the services of 12 co-operatives to provide street sweeping and refuse collection services in Inanda. This contract ended on October 31.

The unit appointed replacement contracts in November to provide refuse collection.

However, the co-operative areas were erroneously excluded from the contract.

Despite this exclusion, the municipality yesterday clarified that the service had been running smoothly, even after the end of the co-operatives’ contract in October.

The Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit submitted a report to Exco to approve more than R42million to continue providing services to the households after they were “erroneously” excluded from the contract

“The above request was solely based on the amendment of the contract scope, which did not mean the 64000 households were deprived of the refuse collection service.

“The provision of services is continuing as normal in the northern areas of the city,” the municipality said yesterday.

- THE MERCURY