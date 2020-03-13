Seven arrested for public violence after Ladysmith protests

Durban - Seven people have been arrested following ongoing protests in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Ladysmith over the last week.

The seven were nabbed on charges of public violence after several vehicles were set alight.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said in the early hours of Friday morning, police officers were patrolling the R103 road and clearing rubble when they received information about a group of men busy barricading the N11 Road.

"Upon arrival they spotted a suspicious minibus standing off next to the barricades. All the suspects were caught red-handed setting up barricades on the road. A search was then conducted and a total of six old tyres, petrol and an axe was found inside the suspect’s vehicle. A total of seven suspects aged between 24 and 47 were placed under arrest for public violence at Elandslaagte SAPS. They are expected to appear in the Ladysmith Magistrates Court," Mbele said.

The arrests were hailed by KZN SAPS Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula