Picture: Thabiso Goba

Durban - The Durban University of Technology has suspended seven students for allegedly contravening the university’s student code of conduct. This comes after DUT students protested over issues with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme allocations last week.

DUT Student Representative Council (SRC) acting president Phumlani Sithole confirmed that the students had been suspended last week.

The SRC had a mass meeting with the students yesterday to discuss the response from the management on issues that were raised.

DUT’s senior director of Corporate Affairs, Alan Khan, confirmed that seven students had been issued with precautionary suspension notices for alleged contravention of the university’s student code of conduct.

“The affected students have already submitted written representations on why their precautionary suspensions should not be substantive, and these representations are being considered by the relevant university structures,” said Khan.

He said the university’s operations and academic programmes were proceeding as normal.

Meanwhile, lectures have resumed at the University of KwaZulu-Natal following successful talks between the SRC and university management.

The university suspended its academic programme on all five campuses for two days last week following recent violent protests by students in which a lecture hall was set alight and security guards were attacked.

UKZN’s central SRC president Sanele Hlongwane said the situation had returned to normal.

The executive director of corporate relations at UKZN, Ashton Bodrick, said the academic programme had resumed yesterday.

“Following intensive consultations between university management and the SRC, an agreement was reached on resolutions to address student concerns pertaining mainly to academic monitoring and exclusion, postgraduate admissions, financial clearance concessions, student funding, and accommodation.”

He said the resolutions agreed upon were in the best interests of all students and the university community as a whole.

The Mercury