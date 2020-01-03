Durban - At least seven people have died in a taxi crash on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Friday.
According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, a further 15 passengers sustained varying injuries, after the driver of a taxi allegedly lost control of his vehicle, before crashing on the R102 near Shakaskraal.
"On arrival of paramedics it was ascertained that five persons had sustained fatal injuries and were still entrapped in the taxi. A further two passengers were entrapped and required advanced life support intervention before being extricated by KDM Fire, Police Rescue and IPSS Rescue crews. Lenmed 1 Specialised air ambulance was activated to fly two critical patients to hospital. A total of 15 passengers were treated before being transported to various hospitals," Herbst said.