Seven killed in KZN north coast taxi crash









IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said seven people died and 15 more were injured in the taxi crash along the R102, near Shakaskraal. Picture: Supplied

Durban - At least seven people have died in a taxi crash on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Friday. According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, a further 15 passengers sustained varying injuries, after the driver of a taxi allegedly lost control of his vehicle, before crashing on the R102 near Shakaskraal.

"On arrival of paramedics it was ascertained that five persons had sustained fatal injuries and were still entrapped in the taxi. A further two passengers were entrapped and required advanced life support intervention before being extricated by KDM Fire, Police Rescue and IPSS Rescue crews. Lenmed 1 Specialised air ambulance was activated to fly two critical patients to hospital. A total of 15 passengers were treated before being transported to various hospitals," Herbst said.



In a separate incident on Thursday afternoon, Herbst said they received a call for a elderly male experiencing chest pains.





"An advanced life support paramedic was immediately dispatched to the address. Once on scene, practitioners ascertained that an elderly male was experiencing an acute cardiac emergency and they worked to stabilise the patient, whilst requesting aero-medical support. Specialised air ambulance Lenmed1 was dispatched and landed nearby on a makeshift LZ, before airlifting the patient to Lenmed Ethekweni Hospital and Heart Centre," he said.





Herbst said it has been a busy festive season for the team who have attended to a number of drownings, road crashes and other medical emergencies including a call out for a toddler who was experiencing breathing problems.





Herbst said they were to airlift the 19-month old to hospital via a specialised air ambulance.



