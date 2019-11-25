Seven KZN 'sex pest' teachers dismissed









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has dismissed seven educators and one administrator who faced sexual misconduct-related cases in the province. MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu signed off on their expulsions after the department said it had exhausted all internal disciplinary processes. According to the department, the officials were given fair disciplinary hearings before being expelled. Although the department could not go into detail on the nature of the charges and investigations, department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said all were related to sexual misconduct. “It’s important to mention that the majority of teachers in KwaZulu-Natal are role-models for learners, and they inspire and encourage learners to strive for greatness and fullest potential. We do, however, have a few educators who continue to disappoint in terms of their behaviour in as far as sexual misconduct is concerned.”

Mthethwa said they were also working closely with the South African Council for Educators (Sace).

Mthethwa added that each case was investigated and decisions were made based on what was found.

“We work based on allegations. We investigate the allegations brought before us thoroughly and then make decisions.

“We have finalised the cases of the seven educators and one administration officer. With the cases we are working on now, only once those are finalised will we be able to share the details with the public,” he said.

A number of cases where teachers were accused of sexual misconduct came to light this year, however, Mshengu did not clarify if these were the seven teachers who were expelled.

In September, a teacher at Tongaat Secondary School was suspended after he was caught exchanging graphic material through WhatsApp messages. This included photos and text messages.

In July, allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against a teacher at a Bluff high school.

The department said it would investigate the allegations.

In January, The Mercury reported that Sace warned teachers who were involved in relationships with pupils that they faced the risk of being struck off the teachers’ roll and could possibly never be allowed to teach again.

At that time, Sace spokesperson Themba Ndhlovu was reacting to a case at a North Coast school where a teacher was dismissed following claims of a relationship between the woman and a 16-year-old pupil at the school.

Last month Sace told members of Parliament that reports of sexual abuse by teachers had risen by more than 230% in the past five years.

The council said it dealt with complaints of corporal punishment, verbal abuse, sexual misconduct and rape.

The Department of Education said it would not hesitate to act against any person who took advantage of its pupils. MEC Mshengu said that children should be safe at school and with their teachers, and those adults supervising young people built trust through their close contact every day, “so it is particularly damaging when that trust is abused or broken and sexually inappropriate behaviour takes place”.

The Mercury