Durban - Seven suspects were arrested in the Camperdown area near Pietermaritzburg for the alleged theft of copper cables worth approximately R270 000. Magma Security and Investigations’ owner and director, Shaheen Suleiman, said on Tuesday at about 10 pm they received information of suspects stealing copper cable in the Camperdown station area.

Suleiman said when members arrived at the scene, it was established that the suspects had already fled with the stolen copper. “An informer then gave information to the Magma members, that the suspects were at a shack in Zoo Informal settlement (Camperdown), busy stripping and cutting the cable they stole,” he said. He said the Camperdown Saps were then contacted and attended the scene along with the Pietermaritzburg Priority Crime Investigation unit and Transnet Investigation.

According to Suleiman, the seven suspects were then taken to Camperdown SAPS where they were detained for further investigation. “The copper recovered 7x spans contact cable, 7x spans catenary cable and 150m of underground cable to the value of approximately R 270 000 along with 2x bolt cutters and 2x hacksaws was handed into Camperdown Saps for safekeeping,” said Suleiman. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, confirmed that Camperdown police arrested seven suspects after they were found in possession of suspected stolen cables on September 13, 2023, at Umlaas Road informal settlement.